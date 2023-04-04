Latest Burnley news: £15m man linked, Clarets eyeing Manchester City ace + more

Burnley were held to a goalless draw at home to Sunderland last Friday, with the Black Cats becoming the first team to keep a clean sheet at Turf Moor in the Championship this season.

It wasn’t a bad result for Burnley. But Vincent Kompany will surely have left Turf Moor disappointed on Friday, with his side seeing a previous 13-point lead over Sheffield United in 2nd close to 11 points.

Promotion remains well on the cards for the Clarets though, and ahead of a potentially exiting summer transfer window there’s been a few interesting Burnley transfer stories in headlines of late, with one of them linking the club with Anderlecht and Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Turf Moor throughout the season and The Sun reported on Sunday that Burnley remain keen on the shot-stopper, but that they could be forced to pay out up to £15million for his services with Liverpool and Manchester United now keen as well.

Elsewhere, United are said to be keen on Burnley youngster Jack McEvilly, along with Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle United, and West Ham. Football Insider reported over the weekend that the 16-year-old centre-back has admirers in the top flight, despite having yet to make his first-team debut for Burnley. Celtic and Rangers have also been linked.

And lastly, Burnley have been credited with an interest in Manchester City loan man Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The centre-back made his return from injury v Sunderland, and 90min have reported this week that Burnley want to re-sign him in the summer, but also that the likes of Brentford, Fulham, Newcastle United, and West Ham are also keen.

Burnley return to action v Middlesbrough on Friday evening.