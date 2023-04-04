Hull City man opens up on contract hope as deal nears expiry

Hull City centre-back Alfie Jones has revealed that he wants to sign a new contract and stay at the MKM Stadium next season.

Jones has been a near ever-present for the Tigers this season, with the defender starting 36 games so far, nailing down his position in the heart of defence.

The 25-year-old sees his contract on Humberside expire at the end of the season but despite his performances and the club having the option to extend his current deal by a further year, there’s been no movement as of yet.

Jones arrived at Hull in 2020 from Southampton and played a key role as the Tigers got promoted from League One in his first campaign at the club.

Now, with his contract ticking down, Jones has revealed to Hull Live that he wants to pen an extension and continue his good form under Liam Rosenior next season.

Jones said:

“I’m enjoying my time here and I’d like to extend it here but we’ll have to wait and see what happens. It is sometimes (hard not knowing what will happen), but at the end of the day, it’s my job to perform on the pitch.”

New deal?

It would be extremely surprising if the defender was to be let go given his game time alongside his ambition to remain at the club.

Hull City still have the option of extending Jones’ deal by a further year which could help the club financially rather than negotiating a new contract with the Englishman.

The Tigers have hit poor form recently with just one win coming in their previous nine games. Rosenior’s side have their form earlier in the season to thank that they still remain comfortably above the relegation zone, but failure to return to winning form soon could see them looking over their shoulders instead of a mid-table finish they looked destined to claim.