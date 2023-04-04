Club chief says ‘no decision’ made on potential swoop for Watford man

Watford winger Kwadwo Baah’s future remains up in the air after Fortuna Dusseldorf’s sporting director Christian Weber insisted they haven’t decided on the loanee’s future.

Baah joined Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf in the summer on a season-long loan move, but the switch hasn’t gone to plan for any party so far. The 20-year-old has played just seven times for the first-team, as well as appearing five times for the B team as he finds minutes sparse in Germany’s second tier.

Baah was snapped up by Watford in 2021 after impressing at Rochdale in League One, where he played 30 times in the league during the 2020/21 season. The German U19 international never featured for the Hornets before his switch to Germany which has so far given him very little chance of returning to break into Chris Wilder’s side.

Speaking to German outlet Express, Weber revealed that a decision is yet to be made on any possible future that Baah has in Dusseldorf, with the loan deal involving a €3.5million option to buy, according to Bild.

He said:

“Unfortunately, with Kwadwo it is the case that he has not yet been able to bring what we had hoped for to the pitch. There is a trend, but no decision has been made yet.”

Return to England?

It looks a foregone conclusion that Baah will return to Vicarage Road at the end of his disastrous loan spell, with him likely to be on his way out of Watford again in the summer.

Given his lack of appearances due to poor form and a recent injury that has seen him fail to appear for the first-team since the beginning of November, the book is likely closed on his chapter in Dusseldorf.

Baah will probably have no place in Watford’s squad next season and most likely be back on the move again in the summer, either on loan or permanently. Following his previous form at Rochdale, he could prove to be a good addition for a side further down in the English Football League.

Watford host Huddersfield Town on Friday, with kick-off at 3pm.