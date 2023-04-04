Championship ace scouted by West Ham – Hammers see him as potential Declan Rice replacement

West Ham were ‘among those’ watching Bristol City’s Alex Scott in action for England’s U20 side during the international break, says Daily Mail.

West Ham are looking at potential options in the event that Declan Rice leaves in the summer, according to Daily Mail, and the Hammers are taking a closer look at Bristol City starlet Scott. The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last time round where he featured 38 times in the Championship, and he has 37 league outings to his name this time round.

A number of Premier League teams have been linked with a summer move for Scott with a £25million price tag often reported. West Ham have been continuously linked with the central midfielder and Daily Mail have now suggested that the Hammers views him as a potential replacement for Rice – West Ham watched Scott during England U20’s 1-1 draw with France’s U20 side.

The summer ahead for Scott…

Scott certainly looks set to leave Ashton Gate this season and for his club, despite the obvious loss of a key player, it’ll be another big transfer fee for the Robins who’ve made a lot of money from player sales in the past few seasons.

Nigel Pearson will be hoping that the money can be reinvested into the club, and that he can eventually make Bristol City into top-six contenders in the Championship after some frustrating seasons in the second tier.

The Robins currently sit in 14th place of the table after a fairly decent season so far. They’ve shown glimpses of a side capable of reaching the play-offs but they certainly need to strengthen, and they’ll certainly need to replace Scott who could be a quality signing for the Hammers.