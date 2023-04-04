Burnley and Middlesbrough bosses admired by managerless Premier League club, report claims

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick are both highly thought of at Premier League club Leicester City, as per Sky Sports.

Burnley and Middlesbrough are both vying for promotion to the Premier League, with the Clarets on course to go up as Champions while Boro battle for 2nd place after an impressive rise from the relegation scrap.

Their respective performances have seen managers Kompany and Carrick draw high praise. Amid plenty of managerial changes in the top-flight, both bosses have been linked with moves this season.

Now, with Leicester City becoming the latest to part ways with their boss, it is claimed they admire both Kompany and Carrick.

As per Sky Sports, the Championship duo are highly thought of by the Foxes as they search for a Brendan Rodgers replacement. It seems Leicester are more likely to make an interim appointment rather than a permanent one though, and you would think that wouldn’t appeal to either Kompany or Carrick.

Heading for the top…

After hitting the ground running in the Championship, Kompany and Carrick are looking like managers destined for the top. The former is on course to make the jump up with leaders Burnley and the latter will be hoping to join them in winning promotion.

Given the situations at Leicester City, Burnley and Middlesbrough though, it would really raise eyebrows if either boss was to depart for the Foxes at this point. The Premier League side sit in a precarious position in the relegation zone, so with Burnley top of the table and Middlesbrough firmly in the promotion fight, a move for either now would come as a surprise.

If an interim boss comes in though, it would be interesting to see if either Kompany or Carrick appear on Leicester’s radar at the end of the season.