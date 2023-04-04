Blackburn, Luton Town, Norwich City, West Brom all scout 19-y/o who Romano says is leaving his current club in the summer

Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, Norwich City, and West Brom all sent scouts to watch Motherwell’s Max Johnston in action v Hibernian over the weekend, reports The Scottish Sun.

The 19-year-old Johnston has been in headlines as we approach the summer, with a number of clubs being linked with a move for the impressive right-back. Johnston has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Motherwell in the Scottish top flight, racking up 11 league appearances with one goal and two assists to his name so far.

The likes of Cardiff City, Luton Town, Preston North End, and Sheffield United have previously been linked, but an emerging report from The Scottish Sun has revealed that Blackburn, Luton, Norwich, and West Brom all scouted Johnston last weekend.

As per a recent tweet from Fabrizio Romano, Johnston will leave Motherwell at the end of the season for training compensation, with interest from the Italian, English, and German top flights.

The race for Johnston…

Johnston certainly looks like he has an exciting summer ahead. Despite only featuring a handful of times in the league this season, he’s shown enough quality to put a host of English clubs on alert, and so it’ll make landing him a difficult task for the interested clubs.

Right-backs are often in demand these days. We can expect more and more teams to join the transfer chase as we near the summer, but the fact that Blackburn, Luton, Norwich, and West Brom have all scouted him suggests that they’re very keen at this point.

All four clubs would be attractive destinations for Johnston, but for now he’s at Motherwell and he’ll be focused on finishing the season as strongly as possible.