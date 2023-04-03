What’s former West Brom man Salomon Rondon up to these days?

Salomon Rondon played for West Brom between 2015 and 2019.

West Brom signed Rondon, now age 33, from Zenit Saint Petersburg for a club record fee of £12million. In four years at The Hawthorns, Rondon made 120 appearances in all competitions, scoring 28 goals.

He was a huge fan favourite at the club and a consistent source of goals in the Premier League, with all three of Rondon’s full seasons at the club being spent in the Premier League.

After the Baggies were relegated in 2018, Rondon went on loan to Newcastle United where he netted an impressive 11 goals in the 2018/19 Premier League season, before leaving West Brom permanently in 2019 to sign for Chinese outfit Dalian where ex-Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez was in charge – Dalian paid a reported £16.5million for the striker.

So what’s Rondon up to these days?

In the summer of 2021, Benitez signed Rondon once again, this time bringing him to Everton. The 94-capped Venezuelan striker would go on to spend just a season-and-a-half at Goodison Park though, feature 20 times in the Premier League during the 2021/22 campaign and managing just the one goal.

And he made seven Premier League appearances during the first half of this season, before mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with the struggling Premier League club. And then, little over a month after leaving Everton, Rondon signed for Argentinian side River Plate.

He’s since featured eight times in the league for his new club but he’s yet to get off the mark.

Rondon is fondly remembered among West Brom and Newcastle United fans – he was a robust and prolific striker during his stay at The Hawthorns, but unfortunately he wasn’t able to recreate the same form with Everton.