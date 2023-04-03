What’s former Coventry City and Plymouth Argyle man Ruben Lameiras up to these days?

Coventry City and Plymouth Argyle both had Ruben Lameiras on their books during his time on these shores.

Lameiras, now 28, was born in Lisbon but made his footballing breakthrough in England, spending time in Tottenham Hotspur’s academy as a youngster. It was with Coventry City where he made his senior breakthrough though, joining the Sky Blues upon the expiry of his Spurs deal in 2015.

Signing under Tony Mowbray, Lameiras would go on to play on either wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder. He notched seven goals and six assists in 69 games for Coventry before departing at the end of his contract.

He stayed in League One though, penning a deal with the recently promoted Plymouth Argyle. Lameiras proved a big hit at Home Park too, becoming one of the third-tier’s standout attacking midfielders with 18 goals and 19 assists in 82 games, also earning the club’s Player of the Year title for the 2018/19 season.

Lameiras departed at the end of that campaign though, returning to his home country Portugal to join Famalicao in the country’s Premier division.

But what’s Lameiras up to these days?

With Famalicao, the former Spurs youngster mainly played on the right-wing, managing 12 goal contributions in 40 games for the club while playing in Portugal’s top-tier. He stayed until January 2021, when fellow Liga Portugal side Vitoria Guimaraes snapped him up.

Lameiras has remained there since, embarking on a brief campaign in UEFA Conference League this season. They were unable to process to the group stage though and as it stands, Vitoria and Lameiras sit in 5th in the league.

Ex-Coventry City and Plymouth Argyle man Lameiras has managed two goals and two assists in 21 games this campaign, struggling for game time with Vitoria since the turn of the year.