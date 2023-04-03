What’s former Birmingham City and Hull City man Jon Toral up to these days?

Birmingham City and Hull City both had Jon Toral on their books during his time on these shores.

Toral, now 28, started out in Barcelona’s youth academy before catching Arsenal’s eye and heading to North London in 2011.

The Spaniard had to wait until 2014 for a taste of senior football though, joining Brentford on loan. He then headed to Birmingham City the following season, managing eight goals and four assists in 36 Championship games during his first stay with the Blues.

More spells away from the Gunners on loan followed but in 2017, Toral’s time at the Emirates came to an end. Hull City snapped up the attacking midfielder, bringing him in on a permanent basis in a deal reportedly worth £3m. His stint with the Tigers yielded four goals and 10 assists in three seasons, eventually leaving on a free transfer after their relegation to League One.

Toral then returned to familiar surroundings with Birmingham City, signing for nothing. His involvement was pretty patchy in his second spell with the club though, playing only 18 times before departing the following summer.

But what’s Toral up to these days?

After leaving St. Andrew’s in the summer of 2021, it wasn’t long before Toral found himself a new club.

He ventured outside of the UK permanently for the first time since 2011, heading to Greece. He joined OFI Crete, who ply their trade in the Greek Super League and the attacking midfielder remains there today. Since signing, Toral has notched up nine goals and three assists in 47 games, playing in his natural role in attacking midfield as well as on the right-wing and up front.

Toral netted a brace in a 2-0 win over Ionikos Nikeas back in February and captained his OFI Crete side against APO Levadiakos earlier this month.