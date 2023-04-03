‘We will fight to the end’ – Wigan Athletic man sends message to supporters after huge QPR win

Wigan Athletic man Callum Lang lauded the Lactic support in their win against QPR and vowed to ‘fight to the end’.

Wigan Athletic are in a dire situation on and off the field, with Shaun Maloney’s side sat bottom of the Championship amid financial issues at the club that have seen the Latics docked three points for failing to pay their players for the month of April.

Maloney’s side have given themselves a slim chance at an unlikely survival though following their 1-0 win over QPR at the weekend. Max Power netted from the spot after only six minutes in the game’s only goal, with the three points moving them to within five points of safety.

The win also drags QPR deeper into a scrap to survive, with Gareth Ainsworth’s side now only three points clear of the drop and with just one win in 2023.

Taking to Twitter after the game, Wigan Athletic winger Lang lauded the support from the Latics faithful that stuck behind their side and vowed that he and his teammates will give everything until the season’s end.

We will fight to the end

Thank you for the support 👏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/QSWqv2ArrU — Callum Lang (@callumlang19) April 2, 2023

Unlikely survival?

Wigan are completely up against it both on and off the pitch due to their poor form and financial difficulties.

Maloney’s side can only control their on pitch fortunes and have given themselves a lifeline in what was a must-win clash against QPR to have any chance at survival, especially after Huddersfield Town made it back-to-back wins against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

The Latics still face three of the Championship’s bottom seven in their remaining games, but next up for Maloney’s side is 2nd place Sheffield United on Friday, with kick-off at 3pm.