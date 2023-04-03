Tony Mowbray sheds light on decision to start 21-year-old in Sunderland’s draw with Burnley

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has said he wants to see more from Pierre Ekwah after the youngster made his maiden start for the Black Cats against Burnley.

Sunderland youngster Ekwah started his first game for the Mackem’s on Friday night as Mowbray’s side held league leaders Burnley to a goalless draw at Turf Moor.

The 21-year-old midfielder arrived at The Stadium of Light in January from West Ham United and had so far been limited to a handful of minutes off the bench. But with the task of heading to Turf Moor, Mowbray opted to start the more defensively minded Ekwah in place of Edouard Michut, with the Black Cats boss yet again showing his faith in Sunderland’s young stars.

Ekwah lasted until just over the hour mark before he was substituted off in what was a tough full debut to make away from home to the Championship’s runaway leaders.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about Ekwah, Mowbray acknowledged the occasion that the youngster was dropped into but feels it has set him up for the future. He said:

“People need experience, otherwise how do you ever get up to speed? Pierre has now played in a game against the top team in the league, and it’ll be an amazing experience for him.

“I’ve been saying to him from day one that he has to get up to speed. He’s been playing U23s football all his life. He’s never played a first-team game really, so here we go, playing against men whose life depends on winning football matches.”

More starts to come?

The Burnley clash was not only Ekwah’s first for Sunderland but was also the first senior start of his entire career, with the France U20 international previously playing for Chelsea and West Ham’s youth sides.

With no chances on offer with either Premier League side, Ekwah has the perfect chance to earn his stripes in the Championship. The remainder of the season could be the perfect opportunity to prove he should remain a part of the first-team picture next season.

The Championship faces a busy Easter weekend with Sunderland set to take on Hull City and Cardiff City, potentially giving Ekwah the opportunity to gain more minutes in games that he should get more chances to show his technical ability against two sides in the bottom half.