Three 2022/23 transfer targets West Brom could pursue in the summer including Sheffield United man

West Brom will still be hopeful of earning a Championship play-off spot this season but they will have one eye on recruitment plans ahead of the summer transfer window.

West Brom are five points off the top-six as it stands, sitting in 9th place with eight games remaining.

Those final eight matches will be the priority of course, but Carlos Corberan and co should have some potential summer targets in mind regardless of whether they miss out on promotion or make an impressive rise to the Premier League.

Here, we look at three West Brom transfer targets from this season that the club could pursue in the summer…

Lewis O’Brien – Nottingham Forest

O’Brien was the subject of plenty of interest in January and his transfer saga ended with a loan move to D.C. United after his Blackburn Rovers move fell through. He’ll be back at the City Ground in the summer though and given his place in the pecking order under Steve Cooper, a summer move seems feasible.

West Brom should certainly be among the sides chasing the ex-Huddersfield Town star after being linked in January.

Jerry Yates – Blackpool

Yates has been a standout performer for a struggling Blackpool side this season and you get the feeling that regardless of how the Tangerines’ season ends, they could be in for a fight to hold onto their talisman in the summer.

West Brom were among those said keen back in October and given his goalscoring ability in a poor side and ability to play across the front three, Yates could be a smart signing. He’s managed 13 goals and six assists across all competitions this season and is only under contract until 2024.

Oli McBurnie – Sheffield United

In a pretty left-field link, it was claimed that McBurnie was a target for West Brom last summer. He’s gone on to net 11 goals in 30 Championship games this season but as it stands, his Sheffield United contract is up at the end of the season.

If for any reason McBurnie isn’t tied down to a new deal, he could be a really clever addition for the Baggies. They’re in need of fresh competition up top and the Leeds-born striker has been prolific at Championship level previously, making for a decent summer target.