Three 2022/23 transfer targets that Burnley could pursue in the summer including Coventry City man

Burnley look set for another busy summer in the transfer market, ahead of what certainly looks to be a 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League.

Burnley are quickly closing in on securing their immediate return to the Premier League. Vincent Kompany’s side have an 11-point lead over Sheffield United in 2nd and a 17-point lead over Middlesbrough in 3rd, with the Clarets having just eight games left to play.

Reports have already suggested that Burnley will spend big in the summer and here we look at three transfer targets from this season that Burnley could potentially revisit in the summer…

Bart Verbruggen

Kompany will be disappointed to not have signed Anderlecht goalkeeper Verbruggen last summer, with the 20-year-old now Anderlecht’s no.1 goalkeeper and a Netherlands international, having been named on the bench in a recent friendly v Gibraltar.

Reports have continued to link the Clarets with a move for Verbruggen in 2023, and just yesterday The Sun said that Burnley, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all chasing the £15million-rated shot-stopper.

Joel Piroe

The Dutchman looks like he could be on his way out of Swansea City in the summer transfer, given the Swans’ poor 2022/23 season in the Championship and also the fact that he’s out of contract in 2024 – he was linked with Burnley and several other teams last month.

Swansea City certainly won’t want to lose their hitman for nothing next year and so a summer sale this year makes sense. Piroe scored an impressive 22 goals in the Championship last time round and he has 14 to his name this time round.

Burnley stocked up well on strikers in January but ahead of a Premier League campaign, they’ll no doubt need some more firepower.

Viktor Gyokeres

And if Burnley don’t revisit a potential move for Piroe, a move for Coventry City’ Viktor Gyokeres could be revisited. Like Piroe, Gyokeres is out of contract in 2024 and he’s also attracting a lot of transfer interest ahead of the summer.

A clutch of Premier League teams have been consistently linked with Gyokeres throughout the season, with the Swedish international having scored 18 goals in the Championship so far in 2022/23.

Burnley have been quite heavily linked with the 24-year-old, and with the Clarets looking like they’ll have money to spend, they could have an advantage on a lot of the other teams being linked with Gyokeres.