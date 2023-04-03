Three 2022/23 transfer targets Sunderland could pursue in the summer including Everton man

Sunderland are enjoying a strong first season in the Championship, with their qualities this season on display in their goalless draw v Burnley on Friday.

Sunderland are the first side to keep a clean sheet at Turf Moor in the Championship this season. Despite having a squad heavily depleted by injuries, Tony Mowbray’s side left Lancashire with a very credible point to leave them in 12th place of the Championship table.

A top-six finish remains a possibility for Sunderland, albeit an unlikely outcome. Ahead of next season though, Sunderland fans and officials might well fancy themselves as dark horses in the race for promotion.

A bit more work will needed to be done in the summer transfer window for that to happen, and here we look at three 2022/23 targets that Sunderland could realistically re-target in the summer…

Bradley Dack

There was confusion surrounding Alex Pritchard’s Sunderland future, but he remains under contract for next season. Still, Sunderland have perhaps lacked in the no.10 role this season and one name who’s been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light on more than one occasion is Blackburn Rovers’ Bradley Dack.

Mowbray’s former talisman has been in and out of the Rovers XI under Jon Dahl Tomasson. He’s featured 24 times in the league this season scoring four times, and if Rovers go up then Dack could be someone they look to let go.

Ellis Simms

The Everton striker was in fine form for Sunderland earlier in the season. He scored seven goals in 17 Championship outings before returning to Everton – prematurely in the view of many.

Simms has only featured six times in the Premier League since returning and if Everton manage to stay up, then they could well send Simms back out on loan, with Sunderland having previously been linked with another loan move for the 22-year-old.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Another striker linked with Sunderland this season is Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris. The 28-year-old is the leading scorer in League One right now with 22 goals and four assists to his name so far this season, in what’s been another standout campaign for the striker.

And Mowbray will surely be in he market for strikers in the summer with Joe Gelhardt set to return to Leeds United and Ross Stewart potentially facing another summer of speculation.