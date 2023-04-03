Three 2022/23 transfer targets Stoke City could pursue in the summer including Arsenal man

Stoke City’s fine form continued with a resounding 4-0 win away at Coventry City on Saturday.

The Potters are now unbeaten in their last five Championship outings, with Saturday’s win keeping them in 13th place of the table, but now just three points from the top half.

Alex Neil’s turnaround this season is starting to look very impressive and Stoke City fans might be feeling quietly optimistic about their promotion credentials for the next season, though new signings will be needed to make that happen.

Here we look at three player Stoke City have been linked with this season, and who the Potters could realistically re-target in the summer transfer window…

Daniel Iversen

Perhaps an obvious inclusion on this list is Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen. Stoke City have been linked with the Dane for some time now and Neil is still in need of a goalkeeper after only signing Matija Sarkic on loan in January.

And with the news that Leicester City are becoming increasingly keen on a move for Sunderland shot-stopper Anthony Patterson, it could pave the way for Iversen to leave the King Power this summer.

Matt Smith

Arsenal’s forgotten midfielder Matt Smith was linked with a host of Chnmapisoknhip clubs back in January, including Stoke City.

The 22-year-old hasn’t featured in the Premier League this season but was named on the bench in a Europa League game v Sporting CP last month.

Stoke look set to be in the market for central midfielders in the summer with Nick Powell and Sam Clucas currently out of contracts, and the likes of Ben Pearson and Will Smallbone set to return to their parent clubs.

Ross Stewart

Another player to have been linked with Stoke City on more than one occasion this season is Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. Neil will surely be keen to add more firepower to his ranks in the summer with goals having been hard to come by at times this season, and Stewart has certainly proved to be a prolific name in the Championship.

Despite his injuries, Stewart has scored 10 goals in 13 Championship outings this season and recent reports have suggested that Neil is ready to make an ambitious summer swoop for his former player.