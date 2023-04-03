Three 2022/23 transfer targets Middlesbrough could pursue in the summer including Championship duo

Middlesbrough’s summer transfer window looks set to be a busy one, whether they earn promotion to the Premier League or not.

If they miss out, then Michael Carrick and the Boro officials will surely want to earn automatic promotion next season. But should Middlesbrough go up this season then they’ll have a lot of work to do in the summer transfer window anyway.

So the upcoming summer transfer window promises to be a busy one at the Riverside, and here we look at three 2022/23 transfer targets that Middlesbrough could realistically re-target in the summer…

Chiedozie Ogbene

In January, Middlesbrough were linked alongside the likes of Millwall and Swansea City in the race to sign Rotherham United and Republic of Ireland attacker Chiedozie Ogbene.

The 25-year-old has scored seven and assisted three for Rotherham in the Championship this season, and it’s also been revealed that he will leave the South Yorkshire club as a free agent in the summer.

He’ll become one of the hottest properties in England and for Boro, it could be a very shrewd signing whether they’re in the Premier League or not.

Daniel Nkrumah

Leyton Orient youngster Daniel Nkrumah came into headlines back in January when Middlesbrough and West Brom were both linked with the 19-year-old midfielder.

Boro were reported to have had a bid rejected for the Englishman but it was also said that they were expected to go back with a second bid, although nothing was reported after the initial bid.

With Middlesbrough often buying younger players for the future, a summer return for Nkrumah could be a realistic bet.

Joel Piroe

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is the most recent link on this list. Reports last month credited Middlesbrough, Burnley, and Rangers with an interest in the Dutchman, who’s scored 36 Championship goals since the start of last season.

He’s out of contract in 2024 and given the Swans struggles this season, a summer move is starting to look very likely. And Boro could well do with a goal-scorer given the amount of interest shown in Chuba Akpom this season.