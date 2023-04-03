Three 2022/23 transfer targets Ipswich Town could pursue this summer including Swansea City man

Ipswich Town will likely be busy in the transfer market regardless of how their push for promotion pans out.

Ipswich Town find themselves in 3rd place in League One as it stands, two points behind Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday. The momentum is certainly with the Tractor Boys though as they bid to make a long-awaited return to the Championship.

Potential summer additions will be in mind already and here, we put forward three of Ipswich Town’s transfer targets from this season that they could pursue again in this summer…

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Crystal Palace

Rak-Sakyi has been a huge hit with League One side Charlton Athletic this season and when he returns to parent club Crystal Palace, many sides will be keen to see what their plans are for the youngster looking to next season.

Ipswich Town could be among those keen after showing interest ahead of January too, and you feel he could be a great addition if they rise to the Championship. Rak-Sakyi, 20, has 11 goals and seven assists in 42 games for the Addicks this season.

Morgan Whittaker – Swansea City

Whittaker was absolutely on fire for Plymouth Argyle in the first half of the season before Swansea City made the surprise decision to recall him. Even more bizarrely, they didn’t cash in when they had the chance and even then he hasn’t been getting regular chances in South Wales.

The door may well be open for the star forward to move on this winter and if so, Ipswich Town should definitely revisit their previous interest.

Jack Taylor – Peterborough United

Midfielder Jack Taylor has been a standout performer for Peterborough United for a while now and Ipswich Town were said to be keen on signing him ahead of January, only for Posh to hold firm and hold onto their star man.

If Posh fail to go up, you could definitely see Taylor moving on, but he may well be wanted by Ipswich regardless of how Posh’s season ends. He’s got a year left on his contract at London Road and has managed seven goals and four assists from midfield this season.