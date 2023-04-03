Three 2022/23 transfer targets Charlton Athletic could pursue in the summer including Watford man

Charlton Athletic will be keen to see out the season as strongly as possible but with another League One campaign awaiting them, they could do with adding some fresh faces in the summer.

Charlton Athletic find themselves in 12th place in League One as it stands and while a late play-off push is almost certainly out of the question, a strong end to the season could earn them a top-half finish and set them on the right path for the summer.

The Addicks will need new signings though and some solid players have been linked over the course of this season. With that in mind, here are three Charlton Athletic targets from this season who the club could pursue in the summer transfer window…

Gwion Edwards – Wigan Athletic

Edwards was a January target for Charlton Athletic but a move failed to materialise. However, his deal at Wigan Athletic is up in the summer, so the door could be open for the club to revive their previous interest.

The Welshman has impressed in League One before, especially during time with Ipswich Town and Peterborough United. A deal could be cheap to do, so he’s someone who should definitely be on the Addicks’ radar.

Mattie Pollock – Watford

Charlton Athletic were among the team keen on Mattie Pollock in January but he ended up heading to Aberdeen instead. In a bid to make the next step though, he could fare well in League One next season, potentially prompting the Addicks to revive their interest.

Pollock is a 21-year-old centre-back and he may still be on the fringes at parent club Watford looking to next season, opening the door for Charlton to pursue a move.

Tayo Edun – Blackburn Rovers

Last but not least, another of Charlton Athletic’s winter targets Tayo Edun could be a feasible summer option. He can play on the left as a wing-back or full-back and in the midfield, potentially offering Dean Holden a versatile addition to his ranks.

Unless Edun comes back into the plans at Ewood Park, you could see him heading for pastures new this summer. That should certainly pique the Addicks’ interests as he’s already proven himself as a strong performer at League One level.