‘There’s a lot of so-called good players here’ – Wilder’s honest assessment of Watford’s defeat v Luton Town

Watford lost 2-0 away at Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday.

Watford have now won just one of their last six in the Championship after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Luton Town on Saturday. The Hornets now find themselves in 11th place of the table and six points outside the top-six, with Chris Wilder having taken just four points from his opening four games in charge.

And after the game, Wilder gave an honest assessment of the defeat and of the rut that Watford currently find themselves in.

He told the club:

“My message to the players was a very strong one. I’m an extremely honest manager to the media and the supporters, there’s no spin, and that was the same to the players.

“It wasn’t good enough. It’s not about tactics or shape when you keep passing the ball out of play or you don’t win a race or you get outmuscled.

“There’s a lot of so-called good players here but they have to show so much more if they want to be top players. I hope they reflect on their performance because it wasn’t good enough to get any sort of result in a local derby.”