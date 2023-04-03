Sheffield United bring Manchester United starlet in on trial

Sheffield United have taken Ryan Giggs’ son and Manchester United youngster Zach Giggs on trial, according to the Daily Mail.

Sheffield United are looking at the possibility of strengthening their successful youth academy further with the introduction of Zach Giggs on trial.

Former Wales and Manchester United legend Giggs played a record 963 games for the Red Devils and scored 168 goals on the way to winning 34 trophies, with his son having big boots to fill.

The Blades have already made steps to add talent from elsewhere to their U18 side ahead of next season, with Daily Record previously reporting that Motherwell youngster and son of James Beattie, Jevan Beattie has been offered a scholarship and a professional contract.

However, an update has hinted that the Blades could be pipped to the signing of Beattie after he went on trial with Brighton & Hove Albion with United’s current transfer embargo blocking the deal from going through.

The current embargo would block Giggs from signing for the Blades but it hasn’t knocked their interest with the Daily Mail reporting Giggs won’t be offered a new contract and is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Academy target…

It seems like Paul Heckingbottom and co are keen to improve the youth ranks at Bramall lane with the interest in both Giggs and Beattie signalling their plans for future proofing the side.

The Blades have seen Premier League and England aces Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin pass through the ranks whilst the current side boasts Billy Sharp, Iliman Ndiaye and Daniel Jebbison who’ve all come through the academy ranks. Wales U15 international Giggs will be hoping to be the next name on the list to have any chance of enjoying a career similar to his dad.

The current crop of Sheffield United stars will return to action against Wigan Athletic on Friday, with kick-off at 3pm.