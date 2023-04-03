Rosenior discusses Oscar Estupinan injury after Hull City striker missed Rotherham United clash

Hull City drew 0-0 at home to Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday.

Hull City played in front of a sold out MKM Stadium on Saturday. But Liam Rosenior’s side couldn’t deliver the fans a winning performance, playing out a goalless draw v strugglers Rotherham United.

The Tigers have a few key injuries to contend with right now, especially in the attacking department with Benjamin Tetteh, Aaron Connolly, and Oscar Estupinan all missing Saturday’s game.

But after full-time, Rosenior revealed that he hopes to have summer signing Estupinan back in time for Friday’s game against Sunderland in the Championship.

The Hull boss said:

“Hopefully, Óscar will be back for Friday. He’s had an ankle injury for a long time in his career. It swelled up so we had to settle that one down and he wasn’t fit enough to play.”

Connolly meanwhile has missed the last several weeks with a broken toe. He’s returned to training but Rosenior says he’s still a way off returning to Championship action.

Rosenior said:

“No chance for Aaron [featuring on Friday]. He’s back on the pitch, back with the rehab team, but he needs to do his checklist, which every player does when they’re injured.”

Tetteh meanwhile looks set to miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.