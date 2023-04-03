QPR boss discusses Manchester United loan man Ethan Laird’s latest injury ‘scare’

QPR have had their fair share of injuries this season, with on loan full-back Ethan Laird one of those to have been missing of late.

The Manchester United man returned to action in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Wigan Athletic after missing the previous six games with a hamstring injury. The 21-year-old was brought off with little over 10 minutes to play though, giving manager Gareth Ainsworth another potential injury scare.

But the R’s boss told West London Sport after the game that Laird seems to be fine, saying:

“I think he’s OK after a scare with him coming off.”

Laird has been one of QPR’s better performers this season. The right-back has featured 27 times in the Championship, scoring once and grabbing two assists for QPR who are now just three points above the relegation zone with seven games left to play.

QPR welcomed back several players on Saturday, including Laird, Leon Balogun, Chris Willock, Kenneth Paal, and Ilias Chair, but the Londoners weren’t able to avoid another defeat.

1 of 15 What club does Alex Smithies play for now? Cardiff City Nottingham Forest Leicester City Huddersfield Town

The season so far for Laird…

Despite QPR’s struggles this season, Laird will have gained some great experience during his time on loan. He was really shining for QPR earlier in the season and his absence has been a blow for the club, but if he can say fit until the end of the season then it’ll really boost their survival chances.

Given QPR’s struggles though, another loan move for Laird seems unlikely right now. But the Manchester United man will certainly have suitor in the summer if he’s made available for another loan move, and a loan to a top-end Championship club could be the ideal next step.

QPR return to action v Preston North End on Friday.