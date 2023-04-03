‘Most definitely’ – Charlton Athletic man discusses future ahead of summer contract expiry

Charlton Athletic have a number of players who are set to see their contracts expire in the summer.

Michael Hector, Macauley Bonne, George Dobson, Ryan Inniss, Sean Clare, and Albie Morgan are among those who see their current deals expire in the summer, as well as summer signing Terrell Thomas.

The former Charlton youngster rejoined the Addicks on a free transfer ahead of this season but he’s only featured five times in League One this season due to injury.

He’s recently come into the side though, playing in four of Charlton’s last five and starting three of those as well. He played 71 minutes of the 6-0 win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday and even grabbed himself an assist for Miles Leaburn’s first goal.

And after the game, Thomas spoke to South London Press about his future at The Valley, and when asked if he’d like to stay beyond this season he said:

“Yes, most definitely. As a squad and personally, we’re just all thinking about the rest of the games. That stuff will sort itself out. If or when it happens. I’m just concentrating on playing as many games as possible and keep putting in good performances to allow us to finish as strong as possible.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s a place that I’ve known since I was 14. I really want to succeed here in the long-term if that’s possible. I’ve really enjoyed coming back.”

Building for next season…

Charlton are certainly looking better under Holden than they were at the start of the season, and so it would make sense that Holden and the club would want to keep this set of players about for next season.

And although Thomas has barely featured this season, he’s shown in the last few games that he can be a really useful player for the Addicks. He might still need to prove his fitness before he’s handed a new deal, but if he can put in some good performances before the end of the season then a new deal could easily come about.

Charlton return to action away at Bristol Rovers on Friday.