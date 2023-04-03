Millwall sweating over loan star as injury detail emerges after West Brom withdrawal

Millwall centre-back Charlie Cresswell has suffered a fractured eye socket, it has been reported by the South London Press.

Millwall and West Brom played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday afternoon in a clash between two of the Championship’s play-off hopefuls. It marked a decent point for both sides, though they both would’ve been hopeful of snatching all three points.

There was a late blow for the Lions though, with Cresswell making way for Scott Malone in added time after clashing in an aerial duel.

Now, it seems Millwall face a nervous wait on his availability after his injury was confirmed. As per the South London Press, Cresswell has suffered a fractured eye socket and it remains to be seen how long he will be out for ahead of Good Friday’s crucial clash with Luton Town.

Cresswell shared an image of the image on his Instagram story too, showing his eye swollen shut with two separate sets of stitches just above and below his eye.

A blow for Rowett…

The partnership of Leeds United loanee Cresswell and long-serving centre-back Jake Cooper has been key for Millwall over recent months, helping the Lions in their fight to earn a Championship play-off spot before the season’s end.

With the details of Cresswell’s latest injury though, it looks as though Millwall will be sweating over his availability.

He’s proven himself as a bit of a warrior during his time at The Den, often seen sporting some sort of bandaging around his head after getting himself stuck in. That determination and youthful hunger could be key over the final stages of the season, so it will be hoped that he’s not cast to the sidelines for too long after fracturing his eye socket.