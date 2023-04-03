Millwall duo to make long-awaited returns in U21s clash today

Millwall are set to name Billy Mitchell and Mason Bennett amongst other first teamers in the U21s side to face Burnley today.

The Lions’ U21s side take on Burnley U21s today with a number of first-team talent set to return for Millwall with Mitchell and Bennett expected to play their first minutes of action following injury.

Neither Mitchell or Bennett played a part in the goalless draw against West Brom with the clash at The Hawthorns, seemingly coming too early in their recovery.

Centre-midfielder Mitchell and winger Bennett have both been out of action for a similar length of time, with the pair both suffering ankle injuries in early February.

Now though, according to Richard Cawley of the South London Press, both are set to feature alongside Tyler Burey, Bartosz Bialkowski, Shaun Hutchinson, Scott Malone and George Evans, who are also in search of match sharpness.

Injury boost for the run in…

With Millwall set to battle it out for a play-off finish with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, Coventry City and West Brom, the returning names will be a huge boost for the final seven games before the season’s end.

Mitchell was previously a nailed on starter in Gary Rowett’s engine room, starting 28 of his 29 league appearances this season, whilst Bennett and Burey offer attacking threats in the starting line-up or off the bench.

Another eye-catching inclusion is Shaun Hutchinson, who could be set to reclaim his centre-back spot after Charlie Cresswell suffered a fractured eye socket against the Baggies. The injury means the starting spot alongside Jake Cooper will be up for grabs, so it will be interesting to see who claims that role if Cresswell is out for a spell.

Millwall host 4th place Luton Town on Friday, with kick-off at 12:30pm.