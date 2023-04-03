Middlesbrough ready to sell 23-year-old with Sunderland, Millwall and Norwich City keen

Middlesbrough are willing to offload right-sided ace Isaiah Jones this summer amid interest from elsewhere, Football League World has claimed.

Middlesbrough recruited Jones from back in 2019 and after bringing him through their youth ranks, he went on to make an eye-catching breakthrough at the Riverside. He proved a constant, direct threat operating in any role on the right and attracting attention from elsewhere.

However, under Michael Carrick the 23-year-old has dropped down the pecking order. Jones has found limited action since the former Manchester United and England midfielder’s appointment, missing out on the squad completely for the last four games.

Now, amid persisting interest from other clubs, Football League World has claimed Boro are ready to sell Jones this summer.

Premier League trio Bournemouth, West Ham and Crystal Palace are claimed to be admirers, while Championship rivals and fellow north east outfit Sunderland are also keen on the former Tooting and Mitcham youngster. Millwall and Norwich City are also said to be interested in Jones.

Best heading for pastures new?

It remains to be seen whether or not Jones does indeed leave Boro this summer, but having shown what he’s capable of at Championship level, there’s no doubt that he’s deserving of more action than he’s getting.

He doesn’t quite fit into Carrick’s system though and it looks as though he won’t have a place in his plans moving forward either, so he could be best taking his talents elsewhere in a bid to get back to his dangerous best.

Jones is a dynamic threat on the right-hand side and could be a top quality addition for another ambitious Championship side.