Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Leon Balogun speaks out after video surfaces of confrontation with QPR fans following Wigan Athletic defeat

byLuke Phelps
3 April 2023
1 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

QPR lost 1-0 away at Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday, after conceding a penalty early on in the game.

QPR’s situation in the Championship remains perilous. The R’s sit in 19th place of the table and just three points above the drop zone after Saturday’s defeat – QPR’s ninth from their last 10 Championship outings.

Leon Balogun returned to the side on Saturday after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a calf injury. It should’ve been a welcome return, but the experienced defender conceded the penalty early on in the game which eventually handed Wigan the win.

After the game, Balogun approached the QPR supporters, and this video was taken:

And yesterday, Balogun took to Twitter with this message:

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Luke Phelps
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0