Latest Sheffield United news: Centre-back in demand, Championship forward on the radar + more

Sheffield United took another huge step towards a return to the Premier League at the weekend, as they claimed all three points away against Norwich City whilst Middlesbrough lost.

The Blades have now pulled six points clear with a game in hand over Boro, who were beaten by bottom three side Huddersfield Town in a shock result.

With a brilliant season on the pitch, a lot has been going on off the pitch recently, with centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic garnering interest from Premier League sides Aston Villa, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Wolves. The 24-year-old has played 34 times so far this season for United since arriving from Malmo in the summer and even if the Blades win promotion, they could be in for a fight to hold onto their star defender.

Elsewhere, the Blades are reportedly interested in signing Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene.

The 25-year-old has registered 10 goal involvements for the Millers so far this season and has caught the eye of United, West Brom and Belgian side Standard Liege ahead of a possible summer move. Ogbene is out of contract at the end of the season and could be on the market for nothing this summer.

In other transfer news, the Blades have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Motherwell youngster Jevan Beattie, with the striker being offered a trial at Brighton & Hove Albion despite previously being offered a scholarship at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have been unable to confirm the signing due to an ongoing transfer embargo at the club, and they may well lose out all together with Brighton set to swoop in.

More bad news for Paul Heckingbottom has come in the shape of Rhian Brewster’s injury, which his boss revealed will see him miss the rest of the season. Brewster suffered a hamstring injury against West Brom back in October which required surgery, the 23-year-old has suffered ‘complications’ in his recovery and won’t return to help the Blades’ promotion bid.

While the earlier mentioned Beattie might not be Bramall Lane bound, one youngster who could end up with the Blades is Zach Giggs. The young left-back, who is the son of Ryan Giggs, is set to leave Manchester United this summer and has joined Sheffield United on trial in a bid to impress, as per the Daily Mail.

Sheffield United host Wigan Athletic on Good Friday, with kick-off at 15:00pm.