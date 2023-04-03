‘It’s just not happening for us’ – Ainsworth on Championship relegation battle after QPR’s defeat v Wigan Athletic

QPR lost 1-0 away at Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday.

The R’s suffered a third-straight defeat and a ninth defeat in their last 10, losing away at bottom club Wigan Athletic to go within three points of the drop zone after Huddersfield Town managed to pick up a surprise win v Middlesbrough.

Gareth Ainsworth has now lost five of his opening six games in charge. He has just seven games left to salvage QPR’s Championship status going into next season with the next being a home game v Preston.

After Saturday’s game, Ainsworth spoke of the important of the upcoming game v Preston, saying:

“Preston on Friday is going to be a huge game for us. We need that next win as soon as possible because it’s getting very tight down at the bottom. Make no bones about it, we’re in a relegation battle.

“We’ve got seven games left, seven cup finals, and I’m asking the boys to give me everything. It’s just not happening for us right now but I’m sure it will.”