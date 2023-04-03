Hull City’s summer transfer window 2023: What’s been said and how much could the Tigers spend?

Hull City were one of the busier teams in the Championship last summer – their first summer transfer window under the ownership of Acun Ilicali.

The Turkish media giant promised a lot ahead of last summer, and he largely delivered with Hull City signing a number of players from across Europe including names like Ozan Tufan, Jean Michael Seri, Oscar Estupinan and more.

Last summer’s transfer business has contributed towards a fairly decent season for Hull City in the Championship with Liam Rosenior’s side currently sitting in 17th place of the table with seven games left to play.

Next season promises to be even more fruitful for the Tigers, but what’s been said ahead of the 2023 summer transfer window?

Hull City’s 2023 summer transfer window…

A report from HullLive last week gave a good insight into what Hull City’s summer transfer window will look like. Barry Cooper revealed that the Tigers intend on making five or six new signings, with Rosenior keen to keep hold of the bulk of his current squad.

It was also revealed that Rosenior is expecting to have financial backing in the summer, although Hull won’t be spending as much as they did last summer in order to remain well within FFP regulations.

According to Transfermarkt, Hull City spent £11.5million on player signings last summer but still made a £7.5million profit in the transfer market, after the sale of Keane Lewis-Potter to Brentford. Given that, we could perhaps estimate that Hull City will spend somewhere within £10million this summer.

And Rosenior is said to be focussing on attacking targets ahead of the summer too.

Elsewhere, it’s been suggested that whilst Hull City will certainly be active in the transfer market this summer, the club will also look towards their youth teams for new, potential first-team players. The Tigers’ academy has produced some quality players in recent seasons including Lewis-Potter, Jacob Greaves, and Jarrod Bowen to name a few.

So the summer ahead, and the 2023/24 season too, look to hold a lot of promise for Hull City. The club are certainly making steps in the right direction under Ilicali but the process needs to be a well-managed and sustainable one.

Hull City return to action v Sunderland on Friday.