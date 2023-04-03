Heckingbottom hints at potential loan move for Sheffield United man next season

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Ismaila Coulibaly may head out on loan next season.

Coulibaly joined the Blades in 2020 from Norwegian side Sarpsborg but has seen game time at a premium this season, despite productive loan spells at Beerschot in Belgium’s top flight.

Despite his emergence onto the international scene with Mali, Coulibaly has struggled for minutes at Bramall Lane this season, making just one appearance as a substitute in the Championship. But the midfielder has featured four times in the FA Cup that sees United head to Wembley for the semi-final against Manchester City.

Coulibaly does see his contract at Bramall Lane expire in the summer but Heckingbottom has seemingly assured that fans he will remain a Sheffield United player next season, even if he does head out on loan.

Heckingbottom told The Star:

“I totally understand at his age that he needs football and that he’ll want football. So we’ll see where we are in the summer during pre-season and what the possibilities are. If it’s not here then we’ll look to get him some of that elsewhere, to bring him on.”

Loan move a good move for Coulibaly?

Heckingbottom’s comments will have eased fears that the Mali international was set to leave the Blades in the summer on a free transfer, with the boss clearly having a plan in mind for Coulibaly.

With United currently 2nd in the table and opening up a six-point gap to Middlesbrough in 3rd following victory at the weekend, the Blades and Heckingbottom are firmly in control of a return to the Premier League next season, with promotion potentially playing a big part in the decision making over Coulibaly’s future.

Given Coulibaly’s limited minutes this season, he’ll likely receive few opportunities again in the top flight, meaning a loan deal would make complete sense and likely be the best outcome for all parties.

Sheffield United host Wigan Athletic on Friday, with kick-off at 3pm.