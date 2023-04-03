Fulham, Newcastle United, West Ham all keen on Burnley loan ace with Clarets also eyeing summer move

On loan Burnley defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has garnered interest from Brentford, Fulham, Newcastle United, and West Ham, according to 90min.

Harwood-Bellis has been immense for Vincent Kompany so far this season after arriving on loan from Manchester City in the summer.

The 21-year-old has played 30 times for Burnley in all competitions this season and has been a key reason to why Burnley are the runaway leaders in the Championship. Harwood-Bellis had previously missed three months with a foot injury but returned to play the full 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Sunderland last time out.

With Burnley destined to return to the top flight next season, it’s no surprise that Kompany would have wanted the centre-back to return, with the report from 90min claiming that Burnley are hoping to bring him back to Turf Moor next season either on loan or permanently.

But the Clarets look set to face a tough challenge with Brentford, Fulham, Newcastle United, and West Ham all reportedly considering a summer swoop for Harwood-Bellis too.

1 of 14 What club is Neil Warnock currently in charge of? QPR Huddersfield Town Middlesbrough Cardiff City

Harwood-Bellis’ next move?

Harwood-Bellis’ season at Turf Moor has grown his reputation in English football, with the England U21 captain impressing Premier League sides and doing his chances of succeeding at the Etihad Stadium no damage.

However, given City’s defensive talent the Stockport-born youngster may find it tough winning a place under Pep Guardiola, but a second loan spell at Burnley next season could give him the Premier League experience that could improve his chances at City.

Harwood-Bellis returned on Friday night in place of January signing Hjalmar Ekdal who was left out of the starting line-up. The centre-back issues could cause problems for Kompany in the summer, with Jordan Beyer also only on loan although a permanent swoop has been reported.

Burnley travel to Middlesbrough on Friday, with kick-off at 8pm.