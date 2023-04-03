Corberan quizzed on Okay Yokuslu injury after West Brom’s draw v Millwall

West Brom drew 0-0 with Millwall in the Championship on Saturday.

West Brom welcomed Millwall to The Hawthorns for a huge clash in the race for a play-off spot. The Lions started the weekend in 6th place of the table compared to the Baggies who sat in 9th, but the point sees Millwall move up into 5th whilst the Baggies remain five points outside the play-off places.

One of the key talking points from the game was Okay Yokuslu’s substitution late on. The midfielder came off with a few minutes to go and after the game, Carlos Corberan was quizzed on the 29-year-old’s situation, to which he said:

“I don’t know yet, it is very strange to see Okay asking for the change. Yes (Yokuslu requested the change), he tried (to continue), but he couldn’t.”