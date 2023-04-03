Comment: Should Millwall sign this 23-year-old loan man permanently in the summer?

Millwall brought Callum Styles in on loan last summer, and the Lions hold an option to make the deal a permanent one at the end of the season.

Millwall’s temporary swoop for Styles looked to be a shrewd one, especially when it emerged that the permanent clause was included. He’d been a star performer for Barnsley in the Championship, proving one of the league’s best players when Valerien Ismael took the Tykes to the play-offs in the 2020/21 season.

However, he was in and out of the starting XI under Gary Rowett before injury struck in February and he’s been out since. It begs the question: Should Millwall take up the option to sign Styles permanently this summer?

One to hold onto?

Prior to his injury, Styles’ 18 Championship appearances were perfectly at nine starts and nine appearances off the bench. He’d been utilised in midfield and at left wing-back, but it was his outing at left-back against Cardiff City just before the injury struck that really caught the eye.

It’s a role Styles has been familiar with over his career but it looked as though he may have finally found his regular place in the side. His energetic style of play and composed presence on the ball looked to have put him ahead of Murray Wallace and Scott Malone in the pecking order, but he’s now been sidelined for two months.

After an injury-hit 2023, the momentum Styles was building has been lost. The Lions have maintained their play-off push in his absence but it will be food for thought for Rowett and co as they weigh up signing him permanently in the summer, especially given that he had been in and out of the team for much of the season.

That said though, if the fee isn’t extortionate, Millwall should head into the summer with the plan to sign Styles permanently.

The option means that a deal is already in place and given how well he has performed at this level before, he’d be a great addition for the present and future. If not, other clubs will surely look to snap him up, and that could leave the Lions kicking themselves.

If Styles can stay fit moving forward and get back to his best, Millwall could have one of the division’s brightest left-sided talents on their books, so they should take up the option and hold onto the Bury-born star for good this summer.