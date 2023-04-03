‘Absolutely embarrassed’ – Plymouth Argyle star sends honest message to fans after humiliating cup final loss

Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Hardie has admitted Sunday’s 4-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers has left them ‘absolutely embarrassed’.

Plymouth Argyle’s EFL Trophy campaign came to a dismal end on Sunday, falling to a humiliating 4-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers. The Pilgrims were 2-0 down within 1o minutes through goals from Kyle Dempsey and Dion Charles, and it remained that way heading into half-time.

However, Wanderers quickly made it three with Elias Kachunga netting the third shortly after the resumption of the game. Gethin Jones’ strike just beyond the hour mark made it four, marking a truly dismal day out for Plymouth Argyle as Ian Evatt’s side lifted the EFL Trophy.

The one-sided game meant Plymouth supporters embarked on the long journey home thoroughly disappointed, and Ryan Hardie has now sent a message to those fans to apologise for the performance. Here’s what he had to say on Twitter:

We can only apologise for that showing yesterday. Absolutely embarrassed. No where near the standards we set as a team and as a club. The support that traveled deserved more. We will work hard to make it right from now until the end of the season 💚 — Ryan Hardie (@Ryanhardie9) April 3, 2023

Hardie netted four goals in eight cup games on the way to Wembley, leaving him as joint-second top scorer in this season’s competition behind Tom Cannon.

Back to the league…

After a truly dismal Sunday, Plymouth Argyle have no choice but to buckle down and move on. They face a vital run of games until the end of the season as they battle to secure automatic promotion to the Championship.

As it stands, the Pilgrims sit in 2nd place. They’re tied on points with out-of-form Sheffield Wednesday but boast a game in hand, also holding a two-point gap to the resurgent Ipswich Town.

If they’re to earn promotion, Steven Schumacher and co must either completely leave the heartbreak behind or use it to fire them on over the final eight games of the campaign.