3 cheaper alternatives Burnley should consider instead of £15m-rated goalkeeper target

Burnley have been linked with RSC Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen for some time now, but it seems the young ‘keeper could cost the Clarets a pretty penny.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is familiar with the promising shot-stopper from their time together with the Belgian giants, and at just 20, it seems clear that Verbruggen has a bright future ahead of him.

His talents have caught Liverpool’s attention too, new reports have said he could cost as much as £15m this summer. Despite the financial power the Clarets have shown this season, that seems a fairly steep deal, and with Liverpool keen, it could be wise to consider some cheaper alternatives. Here, we put forward three…

Sam Johnstone – Crystal Palace

Although maybe not as eye-catching, a move for Johnstone could be shrewd business in comparison to a possible £15m move for Verbruggen. He’s struggled for game time at Palace but has proven himself in the Premier League before and given his place in the pecking order at Selhurst Park, could be a bargain signing.

Johnstone might not be a long-term option with a high resale value, but he’d be a reliable ‘keeper upon Burnley’s inevitable return to the top-flight.

Jean Butez – Royal Antwerp

If Kompany wants to dip into the Belgian market, Antwerp’s French ‘keeper Butez may well have caught the eye.

At 27, he’s still got plenty of strong years ahead of him and he only seems to be getting better, Butez has conceded just 25 times in 31 Jupiler Pro League games so far this season and kept a stunning 17 clean sheets. The former Lille youngster is another proven shot-stopper who could adapt well to life at Turf Moor given the strong contingency of former Pro League players.

1 of 10 Who is this former Burnley player? Phil Bardsley Steven Defour Stephen Ward Dean Marney

Stefano Turatti – Sassuolo (on loan at Frosinone)

Both Johnstone and Butez are more senior options but if it is a younger talent Kompany wants, Stefano Turatti might pique his interests. The 21-year-old has spent this season on loan in Serie B with Frosinone, playing his part in a seriously tight defensive unit.

In 31 league appearances, Turatti and co have conceded just 20 goals, keeping 17 clean sheets to keep them top of the table. As a youngster who might be going under the radar for now, Turatti could be another shrewd goalkeeping target.