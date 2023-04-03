3 Anel Ahmedhodzic replacements Sheffield United should consider amid Premier League interest

Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic has been a huge hit at Bramall Lane since signing last summer, so it isn’t a surprise to see him drawing Premier League transfer interest.

Sheffield United’s star defender is claimed to be on the radars of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Wolves ahead of the summer and they could be in for a fight to keep him regardless of whether they win promotion or not.

With that in mind, it could be wise for the Blades to keep some potential replacements in mind. Here, we put forward three who could be solid options…

Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Manchester City (on loan at Burnley)

Although Burnley may well have the upper hand in a battle given the relationship between City and Vincent Kompany and the fact he’s already there, Sheffield United are a viable option as well.

Both Tommy Doyle and James McAtee have developed well at Bramall Lane and the same could happen with Harwood-Bellis. If for any reason he isn’t to return to Turf Moor and still not in Pep Guardiola’s plans, a temporary or permanent swoop for Harwood-Bellis could be smart.

Ben Cabango – Swansea City

As a centre-back at Swansea City, Cabango is a calm and assured presence on the ball. He’s got the best years of his career ahead of him and only 22 too, and he could really come of age in a Paul Heckingbottom backline.

Cabanago has a high ceiling and is pretty forward-thinking like Ahmedhodzic, making for a smart replacement. Swansea would be keen to retain his services, but they have shown before that they are willing to cash in on players and give them the chance to step up previously.

Sam Beukema – AZ Alkmaar

Beukema is similar to Ahmedhodzic as he’d be a fairly left-field overseas addition. He might not have come onto the radars of other clubs yet and that could allow the Blades to swoop in and strike a decent deal for his services.

The 24-year-old is another assured presence on the ball and he can get forward and offer a threat from set-pieces too. He’s spent time out with a knee injury recently but has been back among the action for Alkmaar, so would be ready to go for the summer after a spell sidelined.