What’s former Watford and QPR man Daniel Tozser up to these days?

Daniel Tozser played for Watford between 2014 and 2015 and QPR between 2015 and 2016.

Born in Hungary, Tozser played for Hungarian outfit Debrecen and Turkish side Galatasaray at youth level before making his senior bow in his homeland with Ferencvaros.

After impressing in Hungary, Tozser earned a move to Greek giants AEK Athens where he stayed for two seasons, helping AEK finish third in their Champions League group which set up a tie against PSG in the UEFA Cup, but they were beaten 4-0 on aggregate. Tozser finished 2nd and 3rd with the Greek side and moved to Belgium to join Genk in 2008.

Tozser played four seasons for Genk and won his only cup and league triumph of his career, even appearing on Soccer AM as a guest for the popular ‘All aboard the Genk bus’ segment, which followed Tozser and Genk’s progress in the 2011/12 Champions League campaign, seeing them draw against Chelsea.

The Hungarian moved to Genoa in 2012 but following a lack of football, he joined Watford on loan in January 2014, returning to the club for a second spell in the 2014/15 season where the Hornets won promotion to the Premier League.

QPR then swooped to sign the midfielder after his promotion success, but Tozser featured just 16 times in a disappointing spell in West London.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

But what’s Tozser up to these days?

Tozser left QPR in 2016 and re-joined Debrecen where he originally began his youth career, spending four years with the Hungarian giants but retired after they were relegated at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 31-time Hungary international remains at Debrecen now though, taking up a sporting director role as he oversees the club’s bid to make an immediate return to the top flight.

Tozser will be fondly remembered amongst Watford fans for playing a key role in their promotion success, which saw them remain a Premier League side for five years until they were relegated in 2020.