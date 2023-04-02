What’s former Rotherham United and Portsmouth man Matt Tubbs up to these days?

Matt Tubbs played for Rotherham United between 2013 and 2014 and Portsmouth between 2015 and 2016.

Born in Salisbury, Tubbs became a hero for his home town side Salisbury City where he scored over 100 goals for the club after previously playing in Bournemouth and Bolton Wanderers’ academies.

With Salisbury going into administration and eventually dissolving as a club a few years later, Crawley Town paid £70,000 to sign him in 2010 where he continued his great scoring record, earning a move to League One side Bournemouth who paid £800,000 to Crawley back in 2012.

After struggling in his first season on the south coast, Tubbs joined Rotherham United on loan but managed just one goal in the first half of the 2013/14 campaign, returning to Crawley Town for the rest of the season on a temporary basis.

Following 12 goals in 22 games whilst at AFC Wimbledon the next season, Portsmouth snapped up the striker. He would go on to score 15 goals in 40 games in League Two.

But what’s Tubbs up to these days?

Tubbs left Pompey in 2016 to join Forest Green Rovers. He then headed to Sutton United before switching to National League side Eastleigh just eight games later.

The former England C international continued his journeyman career around non-league, signing for Havant & Waterlooville, Weymouth and Gosport Borough before leaving the game in 2019.

Now aged 38, Tubbs is out of retirement and playing for Wessex League Premier Division side Bashley in the eighth tier of English football as a player-coach. Tubbs was appointed as the club’s manager last December with Bashley currently sat in 6th place and chasing a play-off spot.

Tubbs made his name as a renowned marksman in non-league and League Two in his early days. Although he didn’t find the same joy at a higher level with Bournemouth, the striker will be fondly remembered for his prolific nature in the lower divisions.