What’s former Blackburn Rovers and Millwall player Ben Marshall up to these days?

Ben Marshall played for Blackburn Rovers between 2013 and 2017 and Millwall in 2018 and 2019.

Born in Salford, Marshall played at both Manchester United and Crewe Alexandra’s academies before joining Stoke City, where he failed to make a first-team appearance after being loaned out to Northampton Town, Cheltenham Town, Carlisle United and Sheffield Wednesday.

With the Potters remaining in the Premier League during his spell with the club, he moved to Leicester City in 2012 to end his cycle of loan spells. In 18 months at the King Power, he registered 27 goal involvements in 61 games before moving to Blackburn Rovers.

The switch to Ewood Park would prove the most fruitful of his career. The former England U21 international played 140 games across four seasons with Rovers, chipping in with 15 goals and 12 assists before joining Wolves in January of 2017.

After only 25 outings for the Molineux side, Marshall saw his career rejuvenated on loan at Millwall over the back end of the 2017/18 season, where he bagged eight goal involvements in 16 games with the Lions missing out on the play-offs by just three points.

In the summer of 2018, Millwall reportedly launched a then-club-record bid of over £1.25m to sign Marshall permanently but the deal never went through.

But what’s Marshall up to these days?

After Wolves won promotion to the Premier League, Marshall joined Norwich City in 2018, who pipped Millwall to his signature. But just five games later for the Canaries, Marshall returned to The Den on loan again but this time to less success.

Marshall scored just one goal and failed to grab an assist before returning to Carrow Road, where his contract was terminated.

At just 28, Marshall dropped out of the EFL altogether and wound up at 12th tier West Lancashire Division One side Stoneclough. Now at only 31, Marshall remains at Stoneclough after previously revealing he quit professional football after struggling with mental health problems.

Marshall will no doubt be fondly remembered by fans across the EFL, after playing 240 Championship games and making 74 League One appearances across his career.