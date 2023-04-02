Manchester United, Newcastle United, Everton among sides eyeing up Burnley prodigy

Burnley youth star Jack McEvilly is drawing interest from a host of the United Kingdom’s top clubs, as per a report from Football Insider.

Burnley’s first-team stars have been the headline makers at Turf Moor this season. Vincent Kompany’s side are marching towards a Premier League return and numerous players have caught the eye for the Clarets.

It seems their senior stars aren’t the only ones drawing attention though, with reports claiming 16-year-old centre-back McEvilly is now attracting admiring glances from some of the UK’s biggest clubs.

Football Insider claims that the Burnley youth star is wanted by clubs from England and Scotland. Premier League teams Manchester United, Newcastle United, Everton, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion are all showing interest in McEvilly, while Scottish Premiership sides Celtic and Rangers are also admirers.

The new report states that the Burnley is seen as one of the country’s top talents having already played for the club’s U21s. Clubs have been making checks on his progress, so it will be interesting to see if any summer moves are made.

One to hold onto?

It remains to be seen whether or not anything comes of the claimed interest in McEvilly’s services, but given the upward trajectory the Clarets are on under Kompany, they should be keen to hold onto their star youngsters.

At 16, you would think a first-team breakthrough is still some way away but that shouldn’t be a reason to let him go elsewhere. Kompany has shown a willingness to work with young players since arriving and as a former star centre-back himself, Kompany could really nurture and develop a talent like McEvilly.

High-profile interest could see their resolve tested, but Burnley should be doing what they can to hold onto one of their brightest talents.