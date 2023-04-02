‘Incredible’ – Stoke City stars react after Potters’ thumping win over Coventry City

Stoke City produced another brilliant display on Saturday afternoon, denting Coventry City’s play-off hopes with a 4-0 win away from home.

Stoke City made it five games without defeat yesterday, defeating Coventry City in a brilliant 4-0 away victory.

Goals from Jacob Brown and Tyresee Campbell ensured the Potters held a two-goal lead heading into the break. In the second half, loan stars Will Smallbone and Ki-Jana Hoever struck in quick succession to make it four, marking another great day at the office for Alex Neil’s side.

They’ve now taken 11 points from the last 15 up for grabs, facing Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Norwich City and Coventry City in that run – all top-half sides.

The Potters sent the travelling fans home happy and after the game, the players weren’t shy in expressing their joy on Twitter. Midfield star Josh Laurent, goalscorer Campbell and in-form loan ace Dujon Sterling all lauded the performance and thanked the supporters, saying…

🤪🤪🤪 some performance that from the whole squad! Matched by the fans 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/fOL7ypgGmT — Josh Laurent (@JoshLaurent28) April 1, 2023

Hope you all enjoyed that today😀🔥, thank you to the travelling fans you were superb🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/aWmxOz07mV — Dujon Sterling (@DujonSterling1) April 1, 2023

4 goals and +3 in the right direction ❤️ That away support was incredible! pic.twitter.com/gYruXXP2GK — Tyrese Campbell (@TyreseKCampbell) April 1, 2023

Ending the season in style…

With seven games left and 10 points separating Stoke City and the play-off spots, it will almost certainly prove too late for the Potters to achieve something truly remarkable this season. However, this form is reason to be excited looking to the future.

Alex Neil was a lauded appointment upon arrival but there’s no doubt about the fact that this season has been a tough one. Stoke didn’t rise away from the lower echelons of the division anywhere near as quickly as they would have hoped.

Now though, Neil’s side are putting in fantastic performances against tough opposition. There finally looks to be some cohesion and looking to next season, fans will be hopeful that the club can finally push towards the top-end of the league. Until then though, Stoke City will be keen to end the campaign as strongly as possible to head into the summer on a high.