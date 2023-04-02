‘He’d have stayed at home’ – Blackburn Rovers boss Tomasson makes Bradley Dack admission after Birmingham City defeat

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has admitted Bradley Dack probably wouldn’t have been risked against Birmingham City if they had more options available.

Blackburn Rovers saw their play-off push stutter on Saturday afternoon, falling to a disappointing defeat against Birmingham City. Tomasson’s side had the lion’s share of possession but weren’t able to make it count as former loan man Reda Khadra struck just after the hour-mark to condemn Rovers to a 1-0 defeat.

As a result, Blackburn have dropped behind Millwall into 6th, but they hold a game in hand on Gary Rowett’s side.

Tomasson has had to deal with a few injuries of late, with attacking midfielder Dack among those recently sidelined. He looked to be a doubt coming into the clash too, but he came on off the bench in the 81st minute as Rovers fought to stave off defeat.

Now, Rovers boss Tomasson has opened up on Dack’s inclusion, telling Lancs Live:

“We had a short talk, me and Bradley yesterday. He isn’t up to match speed but when you look at what I have for attacking players in the squad, it was the choice to bring him and he agreed.”

When asked if Dack would’ve been left out if more options were available, Tomasson replied:

“The chance is he’d have stayed at home.”

Crunch time…

With the squad already pretty stretched heading into the business end of the season, Blackburn Rovers will be hoping they aren’t given much more to contend with on the injury front. Dack especially is someone the club will look to be cautious with as he could have a key role to play in the bid to earn a play-off spot.

His injury problems in recent seasons should have Rovers leaning on the side of caution when it comes to his fitness too. Dack suffered two cruel ACL injuries in quick successions and his brief outing against Birmingham City marked a first appearance since February 18th after a spell out.

It will be hoped Dack can get back to the peak of his powers to feature regularly over the final stages of the campaign. Tomasson will need all the options he can get, and someone of Dack’s talents could be vital in the play-off scrap.