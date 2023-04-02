Fleetwood Town and Hibernian set sights on Wigan Athletic midfielder

Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath is drawing interest from Fleetwood Town and Hibernian, as per Alan Nixon.

Struggling Wigan Athletic are beset with issues regarding late payments to their players. The Latics have been deducted three points this season for this irregularity that contravenes EFL regulations.

With relegation looking increasingly more likely, there may well be a fair bit of change to their playing squad too, and one man who could be heading for the exit is loaned out midfielder McGrath.

The 26-year-old has been on loan away from the DW Stadium this season, plying his trade in the SPL with Dundee United. This stint has seen the Athlone-born midfielder make 24 Premiership appearances, scoring three goals and registering two assists.

On his Patreon, Nixon states that McGrath’s performances have piqued the interest of Dundee United’s fellow SPL side Hibernian as well as Scott Brown’s League One Fleetwood Town.

McGrath hasn’t made the breakthrough he would have wanted at Wigan Athletic after moving there from Scottish side St Mirren in January last year. Since that move, the seven-cap international has made just four appearances for the Latics, spread across League One, the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Destined for pastures new?

Four appearances and a loan move to Dundee United for this season could tell its own story on McGrath’s future. He hasn’t shown enough in English football during his time with the Latics and after a tough time since joining, it could be best that he heads for pastures new.

However, he has performed well for Dundee United this season, hence the interest in his services ahead of the summer.

This would tend to suggest that he would be able to cope with playing for either Hibs or Brown’s Fleetwood Town in League One, but it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out with the future looking uncertain at the DW Stadium for both McGrath and the club.