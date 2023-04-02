Dean Holden reveals Miles Leaburn prediction after Charlton Athletic’s rampant win over Shrewsbury Town

Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn predicted he would score a brace against Shrewsbury Town before the game, manager Dean Holden has revealed.

Charlton Athletic produced a fantastic display on Saturday afternoon to defeat Shrewsbury Town 6-0 at The Valley.

First-half goals from Scott Fraser, Albie Morgan and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi sent the Addicks into the break with a 3-0 lead, and there was no letting up in the second-half either. 19-year-old star Leaburn made it four just after the hour mark and nine minutes later, the academy graduate netted his second of the game from the penalty spot.

Macauley Bonne scored his first goal since returning to the club to put the cherry on top of the cake for the Addicks, marking a brilliant day at the office.

The performance from young striker Leaburn especially caught the eye, showing just why he’s tipped for such a bright future in the game. Prior to the game, he had netted in three consecutive games and now, manager Holden has revealed he even called that he would score twice on Saturday afternoon.

As quoted by the South London Press, Holden said:

“I said to [Leaburn] yesterday in training: ‘Are you on for four in four?’ He said: “No. I want five in four.” He genuinely did.

“I was looking at bringing him off just prior to the penalty,” Holden added. “He’s had his issues with niggles. But he’s got his second – you can’t bring him off on a hat-trick.”

Destined for the top?

There’s been a whole host of Charlton Athletic academy graduates that have gone on to achieve big things in the game.

After an impressive breakthrough season, striker Mason Burstow was snapped up by Chelsea and given Leaburn’s form, some fear that he may follow a similar path. The youngster now has 12 goals and three assists in his first season of senior football, and with such physical stature at only 19, Leaburn has made the step up fantastically.

He certainly looks to be on the right path to a future at the top, but the Addicks will be hoping they can hold onto him for as long as possible as they look to embark on a rise of their own under Holden.