Burnley could be forced to pay £15m for 20-year-old in Liverpool transfer battle

According to The Sun, Burnley may have to pay as much as £15m to secure the services of Anderlecht ‘keeper Bart Verbruggen this summer.

Burnley were first linked with Verbruggen last summer, and it seems their interest could be revisited in a few months.

20-year-old Verbruggen is an up-and-coming goalkeeper for Vincent Kompany’s old club, RSC Anderlecht. After previous speculation over a Turf Moor move for Verbruggen, The Sun says that Anderlecht won’t let the youngster go on the cheap after paying just €300,000 for him in August 2020.

Recently, Dutch outlet HLN said that Anderlecht will not allow him to leave ‘for an amount below €10 million.’ Now, in a new report, The Sun’s Alan Nixon states that the Belgian side ‘want around £15 million’ for their first-choice stopper.

Burnley’s ambitious interest places them in competition with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who were also linked by The Sun reporter Nixon.

A move that makes sense?

A good goalkeeper can give a defensive unit greater confidence and strength.

Verbruggen is only young at 20 years old but despite his tender years, the Zwolle-born stopper has established himself as Anderlecht’s no.1 this season. He has forced his way into that position and has 13 Jupiler Pro League appearances to his name this season. In the process, he has conceded 13 times whilst also keeping six clean sheets. He was also included in the Holland squad for recent Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Gibraltar.

Verbruggen is highly thought of and a move by Kompany and Burnley would be a move that makes a lot of sense.

It’s a big step up from the Jupiler Pro League in Belgium to England and the Premier League. However, the kind of reviews that Verbruggen is gathering would tend to suggest it is a step up in competition that he would easily adapt to.