Barnsley dealing with two new injury blows as Michael Duff makes fresh revelations

Barnsley striker James Norwood and defender Robbie Cundy have both picked up injuries, manager Michael Duff has said.

Barnsley produced a brilliant display to dispatch strugglers Morecambe at Oakwell on Saturday. First half strikes from Devante Cole and Herbie Kane along with a Dynel Simeu own-goal sent the Tykes 3-0 up into the break, with Cole and Luke Thomas adding two more in the second half.

It made for a joyous day for the Oakwell faithful, but it wasn’t necessarily all smiles as Duff highlighted two fresh injury worries.

As per trusted reporter Doug O’Kane, Duff stated after the game that centre-back Cundy has picked up a new injury, while unused substitute James Norwood has had a hamstring problem.

Duff said James Norwood, who was an unused substitute, has had hamstring problem while Robbie Cundy has picked up a new injury. — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) April 1, 2023

Cundy missed out completely after only recently making his return to action. He had spent the best part of two months on the sidelines before brief cameos against Sheffield Wednesday and Exeter City but a new blow provides a fresh concern for the Tykes.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Keeping the squad fit…

It remains to be seen just what the extent of Cundy’s issue is, but it will be hoped that he can return sooner rather than later given that there’s isn’t all that much depth at centre-back at the moment.

As for Norwood, it will be somewhat encouraging that he was fit enough for the bench but as one of only two unused substitutes alongside back-up ‘keeper Brad Collins, it awaits to be seen if his game time is restricted as a result of his hamstring problem.

Barnsley will need all the players they can get over the final stages of the season, so late injury concerns will hopefully be kept to a minimum in the coming weeks.