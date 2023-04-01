Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City: Striker and midfielder to miss out after new blows

Sheffield United face Norwich City in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield United come into this weekend’s clash with Norwich City looking to get their automatic promotion push back on track.

The Blades have lost four of their last seven games, with that run seeing in-form Middlesbrough close the gap to just three points. Paul Heckingbottom’s side did defeat Sunderland in their last Championship outing though and after following that up with a dramatic FA Cup quarter-final win over Blackburn Rovers, it will be hoped United can kick on once again.

As for Norwich City, they’re still firmly in the play-off fight in 7th place. They’re three points behind Millwall as it stands and will be determined to end a three-game winless streak sooner rather than later.

Sheffield United team news

Heckingbottom will have to contend with a couple new injury issues after the break. Versatile midfielder Ben Osborn will be absent after an accident, while young striker Daniel Jebbison has picked up a problem while with England’s U20s.

Long-term absentee Rhian Brewster has suffered a new setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and will now miss the rest of the season. Rhys Norrington-Davies is progressing in his bid to return to fitness, but it remains to be seen when he is back.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Ahmedhodzic

Robinson

Egan

Bogle

Doyle

Berge

Lowe

Ndiaye

McAtee

McBurnie

After overcoming stiff opposition in Blackburn Rovers prior to the break, Heckingbottom could look to keep things pretty similar. A slight change saw James McAtee play slightly further forward, helping out Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie in attack.

Jayden Bogle will be hopeful of coming back into the side, but George Baldock is also a strong option, so Heckingbottom could have a selection headache regarding the starting spot on the right.

The tie kicks of at 15:00 this afternoon.