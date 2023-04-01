Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Birmingham City: Star doubtful, 24-y/o to start

Blackburn Rovers face Birmingham City in the Championship this afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers come into their clash with the Blues looking to strengthen their grip on a Championship play-off spot.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side sit in 5th place as it stands, boasting a four-point gap to 7th placed Norwich City with a game in hand. Rovers won five of their six league games before the break but were left heartbroken after losing their FA Cup quarter-final against Sheffield United late on.

As for Birmingham City, two wins from three before the break saw them build a gap to the drop zone, easing nerves at St. Andrew’s. John Eustace’s side sit in 17th place, nine points away from the relegation zone with eight games remaining.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Star forward Ben Brereton Diaz is a doubt after heading out on international duty with Chile. He was forced off in the second half of his country’s second game and after a long journey home, he looks set to be rested by Tomasson.

Elsewhere though, it seems there are no new injury blows. Academy graduates Jack Vale and John Buckley remain out, with the latter undergoing surgery. Braley Dack and Daniel Ayala are back out on the grass but the former is short of fitness while the latter is ‘still a couple of weeks away’.

With Thomas Kaminski back, there will be competition for the starting spot in goal, but Tomasson has confirmed that Aynsley Pears is set to hold onto his spot after impressing in the Belgian’s absence.

1 of 15 Who scored more goals for Blackburn Rovers? Grant Hanley Darragh Lenihan

Predicted XI

Pears (GK)

Rankin-Costello

Carter

Hyam

Pickering

Travis

Morton

Hedges

Szmodics

Dolan

Gallagher

With midfield options fairly limited still, Tyler Morton will be hoping to maintain his starting spot alongside Lewis Travis. Academy graduates Adam Wharton and Jake Garrett are also options in the middle though.

With Brereton Diaz out, Tyrhys Dolan should come into the team on the left, while Sam Gallagher retains his spot up top.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.