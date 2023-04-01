Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Blackburn Rovers: Blues without key first-team players

Birmingham City host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship later today.

Blues welcome Rovers to St Andrew’s for what should be an intriguing match up in the Championship this afternoon.

John Eustace’s side lost just one of their last four games going into the international break, with a 1-0 win at QPR last time out leaving them in 17th place of the table and nine points clear of the drop zone.

Rovers meanwhile are enjoying a strong first season under Jon Dahl Tomasson. The Dane has his side sitting in 5th place of the table, with Blackburn having lost just one of their last ten in the league.

Birmingham City team news

Eustace has some key injuries to contend with right now. As per BirminghamLive, all of Harlee Dean (calf), Dion Sanderson (back), and Troy Deeney (hamstring) are set to miss today’s game, though Deeney could return later this month.

Gary Gardner has missed the last four with a muscle injury and there’s been no new updates on the 30-year-old ahead of this weekend.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Trusty

Long

Roberts

Colin

Khadra

Bacuna

Bielik

Chong

Jutkiewicz

Hogan

Blues have looked a bit more solid in recent weeks, and with Eustace having largely the same set of players to choose from as he did against QPR, we can expect an unchanged side.

One change that could happen though is Scott Hogan coming back into the starting XI. He was dropped v QPR after a dip in form and if he’s trained well, then Blues’ top scorer could easily come back into the fold.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.